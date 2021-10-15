Steam: Valve Decides To Ban blockchain and NFT Games

Steam: The gaming community has noticed in recent days that Valve has updated its Steam onboarding table, which contains a list of rules for integrating games and services on the platform. And one of the most important changes is that from now on the virtual store will no longer allow games with blockchain elements that allow NFT transactions (non-fungible tokens, in free translation) or cryptocurrencies.

The information is in the “Rules and Guidelines” section. The new standard is present in the subsection “What you should not publish on Steam”, right on the last line. “Applications built on blockchain technology that emit or allow the exchange of cryptocurrencies or NFTs”, he says expressly.

The subject started to be discussed mainly after the official account of the game Age of Rust on Twitter published about the subject. The FPS-style game allows players to collect NFT prizes by completing puzzles that would be released next year in the store.

“A few minutes ago, we were notified that Steam is kicking all blockchain games off the platform, including Age of Rust, because NFTs have value. Behind the scenes, we always had good communication and we were frank with Steam”, published the official account of the title yesterday (14).

In future tweets, developer SpacePirate Games said it was disappointed by Valve’s action, as all blockchain projects will be removed. According to the publication, Valve sees that NFTs and cryptocurrencies have real-world value and therefore they could not circulate within the platform’s games.

“While we respect their choice, we fundamentally believe that NFTs and blockchain games are the future,” argued the developer.

Reasons for decision

The subject caught a lot of people by surprise, since despite being a hot topic because of bitcoin, many people didn’t know that there are also games developed in blockchain or that allow the exchange of cryptocurrencies.

In addition to the aforementioned Age of Rust, the decision will affect titles like Mist, an open world MMORPG game that would also be released on Steam soon. One of his differentials would be the permission to collect NFT.

Among the games already available, the highlight is Axie Infinity, which was released in 2018 and uses cryptocurrencies based on Ethereum. In mechanics, players can earn and exchange virtual assets. As it is not hosted on Steam, Axie Infinity will not be affected.

Despite the Steam policy update, Valve did not provide further explanation or comment on the matter.