Steam: timeless gems for less than 5 euros

The biggest sale period of the year kicks off on Valve’s PC gaming portal, with heavily discounted titles until January 5, 2021.

Steam Winter Sale begins. After the store crashed shortly after starting on Tuesday afternoon, Valve’s digital distribution chain is promoting hundreds (literally) of video games of all kinds, because few names are spared from entering the list of titles at a time. price lower than usual on these dates. Today we recommend a few essential works for less than 5 euros.

Because they are good games in and of themselves, but if we add that they are currently for less than 5 euros, it is difficult to resist. Especially in times like these, where we have more time than usual to lose ourselves in this leisure that unites us; and it is more appropriate than in other periods of the year to give a chance to those titles that remained on our pending list.

All sales will remain active until January 5, when they will return to their standard price. As always, we leave the list with the name of the game in question, its price with the discount applied plus a direct link to the Steam website, as well as the percentage applied with respect to its recommended price. What game or games do you keep? It is not worth complaining about the price!

PayDay 2 for 0.99 euros (90% discount)

Portal 2 for 1.63 euros (80% discount)

Celeste for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Fallout: New Vegas for 2.99 euros (70% discount)

Undertale for 3.99 euros (60% discount)

Yakuza 0 for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Papers, Please for 4.49 euros (50% discount)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for 4.49 euros (85% discount)

Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2012) for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Firewatch for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

INSIDE for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Dishonored for 2.99 euros (70% discount)

Ryse: Son of Rome for 2.99 euros (70% discount)

Sunset Overdrive for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

STAR WARS – Knights of the Old Republic for 2.86 euros (65% discount)

Titanfall for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Bayonetta for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Hotline Miami 2 for 3.74 euros (75% discount)

Sonic Mania for 4.99 euros (75% discount)



