Steam: the Mafia and Need for Speed sagas

The Mafia and Need for Speed ​​franchises are on Steam for up to 70% off for a limited time. Some deliveries are left out.

The grid of current offers on Steam mixes various sagas of different genres, available below their usual price until January 18 at 19:00 CET. The Need for Speed ​​saga reduces all the deliveries available there with up to 70% discount, in addition to doing the same with Burnout Paradise.

On the other hand, the definitive Mafia trilogy is offered up to 50% discount, which includes the 2002 classic, without any graphical or playable improvement. In September 2020 we advanced our final conclusions on the remake of the first Mafia, “at the height of the legend.” Not so much was Mafia II: Definitive Edition, which simply remastered the second installment. Vito Scaletta debuted on Xbox One and PS4 with some glitches.

Need for Speed ​​and Mafia Trilogy on Steam: discounts and final price

Below you will find the complete list of discounts in the two franchises. In case you’re wondering, Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered is not part of the promotion.

Need for Speed ​​Heat for 20.99 euros (70% discount)

Need for Speed ​​Rivals: Complete Edition for 6.99 euros (65% discount)

Need for Speed: Deluxe Edition for 10.49 euros (65% discount)

Need for Speed: Most Wanted for 6.99 euros (65% discount)

Need for Speed: Undercover for 4.99 euros (50% discount)

Need for Speed: Payback Deluxe Edition for 10.49 euros (65% discount)

Need for Speed: Shift for 6.99 euros (65% discount)

Need for Speed: Shift 2 Unleashed for 6.99 euros (65% discount)

Burnout Paradise Remastered for 6.99 euros (65% discount)

Mafia for 6.69 euros (33% discount)

Mafia Definitive Edition for 29.99 euros (25% discount)

Mafia II: Definitive Edition for 14.99 euros (50% discount)

Mafia III: Definitive Edition for 14.99 euros (50% discount)