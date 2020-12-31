Steam: the best adventures to start 2021

We collect some of the most outstanding titles in the adventure genre, which you can find at a very reduced price.

With the end of the year and the beginning of next 2021, new objectives are set in motion. And what better way than to get off to a good start and choose the right first video game of the year? Thanks to the Steam Sale, which runs until January 5, players will be able to access many featured products for a much lower price than usual. In MeriStation we have already collected some of them, but now we focus on adventures, a genre that includes a variety of experiences and mechanics to keep us well occupied for a while.

The quintessential graphic adventure, the remastering of The Secret of Monkey Island, can be bought for practically 2 euros, while narrative adventures such as Tell Me Why or Telltale’s The Walking Dead are also on sale. There is no shortage of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, among many others.

More than 20 adventures to get lost in

Tell Me Why for 14.99 euros (50% discount)

Tomb Raider 2013 for 2.69 euros (85% discount)

Rise of the Tomb Raider for 5.99 euros (80% discount)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for 14.80 euros (87% discount)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for 17.99 euros (70% discount)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for 19.99 euros (60% discount)

Life is Strange: Before the Storm for 3.39 euros (80% discount)

Inside for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

GRAY for 6.79 euros (60% discount)

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

THE. Noire for 8.99 euros (70% discount)

Okami HD for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

The Walking Dead: The Final Season for 11.99 euros (50% discount)

The Wolf Among Us for 5.99 euros (60% discount)

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII for 7.99 euros (50% discount)

OneShot for 5.99 euros (40% discount)

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Observation for 8.39 euros (60% discount)

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition for 2.86 euros (65% discount)

Florence for 2.49 euros (50% discount)

Half-Life: Alyx for 37.49 euros (25% discount)



