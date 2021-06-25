Steam Summer Sale: RPGs Not To Be Missed At A Bargain Price

Steam’s summer sales are now available from June 24 to July 8. Here you have a selection of role-playing games. Heat, pool, beach and Steam sales. Summer is here to stay, so it’s time to make plans and find the best holiday entertainment. Since June 24, the closure has been opened with the Summer Sales of the Valve platform, which will continue until July 8. True to tradition, at MeriStation we have dived through the offers until we reach the goal, find the best bargains. How about a good assortment of RPG video games?

Mass Effect Legendary Edition was one of the most desired action role-playing games of the moment. The compilation of the remastered trilogy was released just a few weeks ago, but it is now possible to find it at a reduced price. This BioWare work is not the only one to drop in price, since Dragon Age also enjoys significant discounts. Beyond the Canadian developer, who can resist getting lost in the fantastic worlds of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim or the Divinity universe? Even Disco Elysium is at a reduced price! Without further ado, these are the titles in question.

15 great RPGs at a reduced price

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for 15.99 euros (60%, before 39.99 euros)

Fallout 4 for 11.99 euros (60%, before 29.99 euros)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition for 9.99 euros (80%, before 49.99 euros)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon for 38.99 euros (35%, before 59.99 euros)

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut for 25.99 euros (35%, before 25.99 euros)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition for 16.79 euros (60%, before 41.99 euros)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition for 49.79 euros (17%, before 59.99 euros)

Mass Effect Andromeda for 7.49 euros (75%, before 29.99 euros)

Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY Edition for 7.99 euros (80%, before 39.99 euros)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for 19.79 euros (67%, before 59.99 euros)

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age for 24.99 euros (50%, before 49.99 euros)

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster for 12.49 euros (50%, before 24.99 euros)

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition for 17.49 euros (50%, before 34.99 euros)

Kingdom Come Deliverance for 10.19 euros (66%, before 29.99 euros)

Tales of Berseria for 7.49 euros (85%, before 49.99 euros)