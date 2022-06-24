Steam Summer Sale 2022: the best deals

The Steam store of popular digital games has long been a scourge for users’ wallets, often providing discounts on all kinds of games, and the Steam Summer Sale 2022 continues this tradition. Thousands of games are available at a discounted price for all genres and development budgets. Those who want to purchase little-known indie games may have to browse the store’s pages, but the best deals offered at the 2022 Steam Summer Sale are discussed and listed below.

Most of the games listed below are due to large discounts. The most common exceptions are games released only in 2022, which makes them particularly attractive. Among them are God of War 2018, a former PlayStation exclusive dedicated to one of the best fathers in video games, Dying Light 2, the long-awaited sequel to the popular open-world survival horror game from Techland, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a fantasy-inclined spin-off of Borderlands, almost created by the character of the same name.

The rest of the list is filled with games that have had a significant portion of their usual asking price reduced. Most of the included deals have reduced the price by at least half, although there are some exceptions for new and popular games. Some games can be bought for less than five dollars, such as the beloved platformer Celeste, the finale of the open-world Rocksteady trilogy, Batman: Arkham Knight and Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, which may need to be played before Dragon’s Dogma 2 is eventually released. .

Steam Summer Sale 2022: the best discounts on computer games

The following does not include sets such as Far Cry Bundle of eight games for about $50 or Deus Ex Collection, which includes cult classic games along with modern immersive simulators. Each game is listed in alphabetical order, after which its discounted price and discount percentage are indicated.

Alien Isolation — $9.99 (75% discount), Batman: Arkham Knight — $3.99 (80% discount), Bioshock Infinite — $7.49 (75% discount), Bugsnax — $12.49 (50% discount), Celeste — $4.99 (75% discount), Cities: Skylines — $7.49 (75% discount) Civilization VI — $8.99 (85% discount) Days Gone — $24.99 (50% discount) Deathloop — $23.99 (60% discount) Death Stranding Director’s Cut — $27.99 (30% discount %) Death’s Door — $9.99 (50% discount). ) Deep Rock Galactic — $9.89 (67% discount) Deus Ex: Mankind Divided — $4.49 (85% discount) Devil May Cry 5 — $9.89 (67% discount) Disco Elysium — $13.99 (65% discount) Dishonored 2 — $5.99 (80% discount). discount)Divinity: Original Sin 2 — US$ 17.99 (60% discount)Dragon Age: Inquisition — $7.99 (80% discount)Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen — US$ 4.79 (84% discount) Dying Light 2 — US$ 39.99 (33% discount)Ghostwire: Tokyo – $29.99 (50% discount), God of War – $39.99 (20% discount), Hades – $14.99 (40% discount), Hardspace: Shipbreaker – $26.24 (25% discount), Hitman 3 – $23.99 USA (60% discount).

Inscryption — US$ 13.99 (30% discount), Left 4 Dead 2 — US$ 1.99 (80% discount), Mafia 3: Definitive Edition — US$ 9.89 (67% discount), Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain — US$ 4.99 (75% discount), Metro Exodus — $9.89 (67% discount) Monster Hunter Rise — $30.59 (49% discount) Nier Replicant — $29.99 (50% discount) The Outer Worlds — $17.99 (70% discount) Rainbow Six Siege — $7.99 (60% discount) Risk of Rain 2 — $12.49 (50% discount)Rust — US$ 19.99 (50% discount) Sea of Thieves — $19.99 US$ (50% discount) Slay the Spire — US$ 8.49 (66% discount) Spelunky — US$ 1.49 (90% discount) Stardew Valley — US$ 8.99 (40% discount) Stellaris — US$ 9.99 (75% discount), Subnautica — US$ 14.99 (50% discount), Teardown — $15.99 (20% discount), Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands — $47.99 (20% discount), Titanfall 2 — $4.79 (84% discount), Wasteland 3 — $13.19 (67% discount). discount) Yakuza 0 — $4.99 (75% discount).

There are many more deals than listed above, including others from the included series omitted for brevity. Now is the perfect time to purchase a gaming PC: free games are offered on Prime Day 2022 in addition to the summer sale. All of the above games can be easily found on Steam, but the platform has also collected many other offers on special summer sale pages for easy reading.