Steam Sets Simultaneous Player Count Record Once Again

The online play store Steam just can’t get enough of breaking the simultaneous game record in 2020. Steam, which broke records in a row in March, managed to break a record in the number of simultaneous players once again before 2020 ended.

One of the world’s largest digital game stores, maybe even the first, Steam broke the all-time record for simultaneous players with the contribution of quarantine decisions implemented worldwide in March this year.

Steam reached the number of 23 million 392 thousand 298 simultaneous players in this simultaneous player number, which we can describe as a kind of body show. The digital game store broke a record by reaching 20.3 million simultaneous players in March and developed this record with 23.3 million before the end of March. Steam broke the record for concurrent players once again before the year ended.

24.7 million concurrent players

According to SteamDB’s data, Steam has once again improved its all-time record by reaching 24 million 776 thousand 635 concurrent players in the last 24 hours. It is thought that Steam’s improvement of this record once again before the end of the year, quarantine decisions in some countries, the arrival of winter months and the release of Cyberpunk 2077 may have affected.

Cyberpunk 2077 broke the record for single player games on Steam, reaching 1 million concurrent players. In addition to Cyberpunk 2077, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, which was released in 2012 and still has a large player base, seems to have been one of the games that contributed to this record. According to SteamDB data, CS: GO has reached 1 million 89 thousand concurrent players in the last 24 hours.

Of course, let’s remind that 7.1 million out of 24.7 million simultaneous players are in the game. According to SteamDB data, 1 million players were in CS: GO in the last 24 hours, and 1 million players were in Cyberpunk 2077. So almost a third of 7.1 million simultaneous games were playing these two games.



