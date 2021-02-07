Steam Sets Records in Concurrent Players

Steam, which is on the agenda with its simultaneous player records in a row in 2020, cannot be stopped. The platform broke its own record once again and managed to be on the agenda again.

In the past year, with the impact of the pandemic, there has been a serious increase in the number of people playing games on their computers or consoles. So much so that Steam has set a record after record in the number of simultaneous players many times since last March.

Finally, Steam, which reached 24 million 776 thousand 635 concurrent players last month and thus broke its own record once again, seems to continue to break records without stopping.

The platform has reached 26 million concurrent players:

There is a chart where the number of simultaneous players of Steam and the number of users currently in the game is regularly updated. According to the information contained here, there are currently 26 million 36 thousand 995 simultaneous players on Steam. However, of course, this figure does not represent the players playing games on the platform. To be among these millions, it is enough to have your Steam account online at the moment.

It is also possible to reach the number of people who are in the game simultaneously, and for now, 7 million 113 thousand 843 people are playing any game on Steam. Based on the information revealed before, it is possible to say that the vast majority of these players play games such as CS: GO, GTA 5 and Dota 2.

Cyberpunk 2077 broke the record for the number of instant players on Steam in the past weeks and 1 million 3 thousand 264 players were reached instantly. CS: GO also has similar records on Steam, with an instant player count of 1 million.