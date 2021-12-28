Steam Releases List Of Best Selling Games In 2021

Steam: We are in the final stretch of 2021, with the end of the year getting closer. Continuing its tradition for the sixth year in a row, Valve used the period to once again list the best-selling games on Steam this past year.

The listing features both recent and classic titles released years ago, but which remain steady, strong and quite popular to this day. Keep in mind that the order in which games are listed doesn’t necessarily reflect their respective popularity and is likely to be just randomly arranged.

A curiosity worth pointing out is that despite listing the “best sellers”, the platform also included free titles in the list. This is because the listing shows the games with the highest gross revenue, therefore including microtransactions. That said, let’s get to the results!

Best Selling Games on Steam in 2021

Below, you can check the list of games that were most purchased/downloaded by players on the Valve platform this year:

Apex Legends

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Battlefield 2042

Naraka: Bladepoint

dead by daylight

Destiny 2

New World

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Valheim

Dota 2

Grand Theft Auto 5