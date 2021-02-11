Steam, PSN, Epic, Xbox are closed tonight

If you were playing something on Wednesday night (10) and suddenly went offline, don’t be alarmed: several game services such as Steam, PSN, Xbox Live, Blizzard Battle.net, EA Origin, Uplay Epic Games and others games like Fall Guys and GTA V crashed their servers, according to user reports and complaints on the DownDetector website.

Apparently, the cause is an instability in Amazon’s servers, which also had downfalls. In the case of Xbox Live, the reports may be related to games that use other servers and not the Xbox ecosystem. However, nothing has been confirmed so far and we will update the news in case of news.

So, is someone with instability when it comes to playing? Leave it in the comments below!