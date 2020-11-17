Steam: PS5 DualSense support is now in beta

One of the advantages of Steam is the ease of using controls and other console peripherals on the PC. Following this logic, users of the platform will soon be able to use the DualSense of the PS5 on the computer.

Control support for the new Sony console is in Beta for some platform users. In this way, the period will be used to find possible bugs and fix them in an upcoming update.

According to users, the tests are only related to the initial support for the PS5 controller. As such, special features, such as haptic feedback, are not yet available. Another observation is that the controller is recognized by Steam as the old DualShock 4. Although Valve did not comment, the exclusive features of the accessory should be tested in future platform updates.



