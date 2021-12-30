Steam: Only 10 Games Reached 200,000 Simultaneous Players in 2021

Steam: In addition to listing the best-selling titles on its platform, Valve also separated a list with all the games that managed to add the largest number of simultaneous players in 2021.
The data shared on the Steam website show that only 26 titles surpassed a hundred users playing at the same time, and of this total only 10 games surpassed the 200 thousand mark.
Below, you can see the list that shows the only 10 games that reached the 200 thousand simultaneous player mark in 2021:
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
New World
Dota 2
Valheim
PUBG: Battlegrounds
Apex Legends
Infinite Halo
Rust
cyberpunk 2077
Grand Theft Auto V
While only ten titles have surpassed two hundred players online at any one time, a somewhat larger number have achieved a slightly lower mark — but still worthy of pride.
Below, you can take a look at the 16 games that reached the mark of at least 100,000 players online simultaneously on the platform:
Outriders
Rocket League
Team Fortress 2
Rainbow Six Siege
warframe
Ark: Survival Evolved
Farming Simulator 22
Destiny 2
dead by daylight
Wallpaper Engine
Resident Evil Village
Among Us
Battlefield 2042
Naraka: Bladepoint
Tale of Immortal
Path of Exile
The publication still shows the games that added other smaller amounts, with peaks of 60 thousand and 30 thousand simultaneous players. You can check all this information directly on the Steam website.