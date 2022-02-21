Steam On Chromebooks: List Shows First Supported Models

Steam: Official Chrome OS support for the digital gaming platform Steam is coming. This time, a list of the first models that will support Valve’s service appears to have been released.

According to the website 9to5Google, the first Chromebooks that will run games from Steam were revealed from a code change in the operating system. In addition, the codes further indicate that Nvidia may be involved in the conversion.

Check out the list so far, made up mostly of Acer and Asus models:

Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-1H)

Acer Chromebook 515

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-3W)

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5500)

ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)

HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook

In addition to the supported models, the user needs to meet some minimum technical specification requirements: 11th Gen Intel core i5 or i7 processor and at least 7 GB of RAM — that is, leaving out several older and entry-level models.

It is worth remembering, however, that Google has not yet made the official disclosure of the list, and these obligations may change later, as new devices are added to the list.

Rumors about Steam on Chrome OS date back to early 2020, but new details about Game Mode were revealed only the following year, thanks to a set of libraries on Linux.