Steam Offers: Resident Evil Sagas, Monster Hunter And More With Up To 75% Discount

Steam celebrates a new promotion with Capcom. The great sagas of the Japanese company are at discounts. Available until March 21. Steam celebrates a week of discounts dedicated to the Capcom catalog. The Japanese firm will reduce the price of a good part of its titles on Steam with up to 70% discount. The Resident Evil, Monster Hunter and Devil May Cry sagas are the highlights of the promotion. You can find it in the Valve client between March 12 and 21.

Capcom, on sale on Steam: the highlights

Resident Evil Village for 29.99 euros (50% discount)

Resident Evil VII for 9.89 euros (67% discount)

Resident Evil 3 Remake for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

Resident Evil 2 Remake for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

Resident Evil 6 for 7.49 euros (75% discount)

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition for 6.99 euros (75% discount)

Resident Evil 4 for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Resident Evil 0 for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Monster Hunter Rise for 39.59 euros (34% discount)

Monster Hunter World for 14.99 euros (50% discount)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Devil May Cry 5 for 14.99 euros (50% discount)

Devil May Cry HD Collection for 9.89 euros (67% discount)

To see the complete list you can go to the main window from the Steam home. There are more games included in the promotion, such as Dragon’s Dogma, which are at an attractive price. Remember that you have until March 21 to get them.

