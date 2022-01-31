Steam Offers: 10 Great Games For Less Than 1 Euro

Steam: We’ve selected several very affordable titles that can be found in Steam’s Lunar Year sale. Every moment is ideal for stores to offer their most succulent offers. Taking advantage of the Lunar New Year, the different platforms are already throwing the house out the window. Steam is one of those that has lowered the prices of its games, at least until next February 3. As we usually do at FreeGameTips, we have immersed ourselves in the offers and we have selected several video games to take into account. And best of all, none of them cost more than 1 euro.

When you think of such discounted titles, you may come to the conclusion that you will surely find nothing but unknown products. However, a deeper look shows us that several installments of the Tomb Raider saga can be obtained at a ridiculous price, especially the classics. Also from Square Enix, Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition is available at a bargain price. Other classics like Flashback, Deponia, Dungeon Siege or Kane & Linch 2 are on the chosen list.

The cheapest Steam games: Less than one euro!

Postcard 2 for 0.99 euros (90% discount)

Tomb Raider Anniversary for 0.98 euros (89% discount)

Tomb Raider Legend for 0.97 euros (86% discount)

Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition for 0.97 euros (86% discount)

Flashback for 0.99 euros (90% discount)

Deponia for 0.99 euros (90% discount)

Dungeon Siege for 0.97 euros (86% discount)

Dungeon Siege II for 0.97 euros (86% discount)

Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days for 0.99 euros (90% discount)

Dead Effect for 0.99 euros (80% discount)

Steam will launch its Steam Deck console starting next February, a portable console that will allow you to run the platform’s games, although it can also work with other competing stores.