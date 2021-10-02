Steam Next Fest Now Available – 700+ Demos Featuring Tunic, Starship Troopers, And More

Steam Next Fest: The Valve event is back, allowing us to try hundreds of games on PC for a limited time. We offer you a selection with the most interesting demos. The Autumn Steam Next Fest has already kicked off: from today Saturday October 2 and until next day 7 you have the opportunity to try a whopping 721 games for PC. During the first bars of the summer, this event already allowed us to try titles like Sable, and now offers the possibility of discovering very interesting games such as the long-awaited Tunic, Starship Troopers: Terran Command or ANNO: Mutationem, among others.

Steam Next Fest: 10 demos you should try

Here we offer you a small selection of games that you can try right now. Remember that they are only available until October 7 at 7:00 p.m. (CEST)

Tunic

Starship Troopers: Terran Command

ANNO: Mutationem

Terror of Hemasaurus

Riftbound

Gravity Runner

Hunt the night

Clid the Snail

Blade: The Edge of Darkness

Road to Hollow Hills

Tunic, a long-awaited adventure

It is not easy to stay with a single game from among more than 700 available to try, but since we wanted to highlight a very special one, we have opted for Tunic, an adventure inspired by proper names such as The Legend of Zelda, FEZ and Monument Valley that takes more five years in development and each day is closer to seeing the light. Last July we offered our interview to its creator, Andrew Shouldice, who told us some very interesting aspects about the title.

The game, starring a fox and set in a fantasy world full of secrets, has exploration, treasure hunts and combat as the main protagonists. The adventure will last between 6 and 20 hours, according to Shouldice, who emphasized the number of puzzles that we will have to solve if we want to advance and access all the places on the stage.

Tunic has no release date yet and is announced for PC and Xbox consoles.