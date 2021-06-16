Steam Next Fest Kicks Off With Over 700 Game Demos Available For A Limited Time

Steam: Valve’s popular platform kicks off its summer festival of free demos, only available until June 22; hundreds of games to try. Steam Next Fest, the new Steam promotion that will allow us to try hundreds of video game demos for free, has already started. This has been communicated by those responsible, ensuring that the trial versions of more than 700 titles are already available, although yes, only for a limited time. And is that anyone who wants to check what is to come on Steam, has time until June 22 at 7:00 p.m. CET to download the demos and play them.

Try everything that is coming to Steam

Thus, the Steam Game Festival returns once again through a new name while maintaining the festive character that invites Steam users to try many of the titles that will be released on the PC platform soon. “You will have the opportunity to try these new games for free during the Next Fest, with no showrooms or queues. Join us today to see our own launch program for the event live, and stay to watch the live broadcasts and talks organized by the developers throughout the week, ”assure those responsible.

And it is that beyond the demos, events of many of the developers will be broadcast during the next six days, so that anyone who wants to know more about the games they most expect can learn more about their development first-hand. And the best thing is that you can try all kinds of genres, from adventures to platforms, through shooters, graphic adventures, online games, simulators and much more; even those interested in VR will have several demos at their disposal of virtual reality titles.

Feel free to visit the Steam Next Fest page on Steam to keep up to date with all the available demos and the different streams from creators; You can search for games by categories or tags, as well as sub-genres or specific characteristics to find your most anticipated games.