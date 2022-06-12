Steam makes the game Free for claims for a limited time

While the Epic Games Store has streamlined the idea of giving away free premium PC games weekly, Valve’s Steam has not been so generous in this regard over the years. Of course, from time to time the game will be issued, but the opportunity to get a paid game for free on Steam is far from common.

That’s why the fact that Ninja Stealth can freely claim Steam is such remarkable news. The Ninja Stealth game, created by independent game developer SC Jogos, is a stealth game that usually costs $4.99, but is now available for activation and download for free in connection with the celebration of SC Jogos sixth anniversary of the game.

Although the exact distribution scheme of Epic’s free games has become somewhat predictable over the years, this is hardly the case on Steam. Whether the developers give their game away or not remains solely at their discretion, and Valve does not offer any special benefits to those who decide to do so. Thus, the celebration of SC Jogos release of Ninja Stealth in 2016 is an event in itself, which is further emphasized by how rare Steam giveaways are compared to those held in the Epic Games Store.

Steam users interested in announcing Ninja Stealth should do so by June 13, and it might also be worth noting that SC Jogos has a variety of other games on sale, most of which are now heavily discounted as part of their promotional efforts. . At the same time, it is also worth noting that the game is not included in the list of 2500 games available on Steam Deck, but perhaps it should be stated to users of portable gaming PCs, since it is currently simply “not tested”.

In most cases, free giveaways of games on Steam are time—limited events, and not permanent unlocking at the account level. For example, the recent sale of Paradox Interactive on Steam allowed users not only to purchase many of its games at very discounted prices, but also opened up the possibility of downloading Stellaris for free over the weekend. This allowed players who were still hesitant about the game to try it out and see if they liked it before spending money.

Users of the Valve gaming platform may also be excited to learn that Call of Duty is returning to Steam after a very long break in the franchise. Although Activision has not yet confirmed whether this will be the case for its other games in the future, it suggests that the company may be interested in setting a new precedent for Call of Duty, at least.