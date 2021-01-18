Steam Lunar New Year Festival starts in February

According to a leak published by Steam Database, Steam’s traditional Lunar New Year promotions festival will take place in the first half of February, between the 11th and 15th.

The offer period that commemorates the Chinese New Year, which will start on February 12th, is expected to be the platform’s first major sale, and players can expect hundreds of promotions on various games, expansions and items.

The @Steam Lunar New Year Sale 2021 will run from 11th February to 15th. Leaked from an email to Steam partners, and you know, the Chinese New Year is on 12th 😉https://t.co/FINTCW7BV2#SteamDeals pic.twitter.com/67NGmJZjUb — Steam Database (@SteamDB) January 14, 2021

The leak of the date was identified through an email from Steam to the partners, so everything indicates that the information has validity, since the platform always notifies studios and publishers weeks before there is a drop in the prices of their content. However, so far, nothing has been officially confirmed.

