Steam: Lost Ark Is The 2nd Most Popular Game Release In History

Steam: The phenomenon Lost Ark, MMORPG developed by Smilegate and distributed by Amazon Games, achieved even more impressive numbers on Steam.

The platform and digital store confirmed that the title is now the second most popular game in the history of the service in terms of peak concurrent players, in addition to being one of the titles that has the most people connected at the same time.

According to the official Steam database, Lost Ark has reached a total peak of 1,325,305 players. This puts it in second place on the platform, behind PUBG: Battlegrounds (with an impressive 3,257,248 participants). The title is now just ahead of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (with a peak of 1,308,963 people) and Dota 2 (1,295,114 players).

The data also indicate that, on Monday morning (14), just over 840,000 players were online at the same time in the game – a number slightly below that recorded in CS: GO. To check out the full report, just access SteamDB.