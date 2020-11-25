Steam kicks off with voting for the Spring Promotion

Steam has always been a reference in terms of promotions, and has gained special appeal with the pandemic. Many developers have taken advantage of the platform to publish videos and even games that are still in production, due to the cancellation of several events and fairs dedicated to demonstrating news from the world of games.

Well it’s time for another of Steam’s famous promotions. The Spring Promotion is officially on the air, bringing several promotions with prominent games like Fall Guys, which has already broken sales records in the store, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, DOOM Eternal, Death Stranding and more.

Still as usual, due to the high number of accesses, the platform has been slow and unstable, but the problems should be corrected soon. Parallel to the promotions, the Steam Awards 2020 vote, the annual Steam award voted by users, is still happening.

In addition to the traditional game award categories, such as “Game of the Year”, “Best Graphics” and “Best Soundtrack”, there are still some less conventional categories, such as “Best Game You Play Badly”, “Best with Friends” and “Relax and Enjoy”.

The most voted nominees will be announced in Steam’s next big promotion, the Summer Promotion, in December. In addition, there are numerous tasks to complete that reward players with badges and other items for profile. The Steam Spring Promotion is now live, and will end at 3pm on December 1st.



