Steam has ‘Open World Promotion’ with up to 90% discount; check out

Steam started, last Thursday (27), the “Open World Promotion” with games up to 90% cheaper. Discounted exploration titles include The Witcher 3, Death Stranding, Dragon Age: Inquisiton, Dying Light, and Outer Wilds.

Players will be able to take advantage of the promotional prices until May 31, next Monday, at 6 pm (Brasília time). The games are separated into categories such as “Action”, “Adventure and casual”, “Simulation” and “Running”.

See below the list that Voxel has prepared with the most interesting offers. To access the complete catalog, visit the virtual store website.

Batman: Arkham Origins (75% off, from R$36.99 to R$9.24)

Death Stranding (50% discount, from R$239 to R$119.50)

Dragon Age: Inquisition (85% off, from R$199 to R$29.85)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (85% off, R$159.90 for R$23.98)

Dying Light (66% discount, from BRL 79.99 for BRL 27.19)

Far Cry 5 (85% discount, from R$179.99 to R$26.99)

Just Cause 2 (90% discount, from R$ 26.99 to R$ 2.69)

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 (77% discount, from BRL 97 to BRL 22.31)

Need for Speed ​​Heat (80% discount, from R$279 to R$55.80)

Sea of ​​Thieves (50% discount, from R$89.99 to R$44.99)

Shenmue III (75% discount, from BRL 118.99 to BRL 29.74)

Sleepings Dogs: Definitive Edition (85% off, from R$ 55.99 to R$ 8.39)

Sunset Overdrive (75% off, from $ 36.95 to $ 9.73)

The Witcher 3 (80% off, from $ 79.99 to $ 15.99)

The Witness (80% discount, from BRL 72.99 to BRL 14.59)

So, what did you think of the offers? Let us know in the comments section!