On Thursday (11), PC players are experiencing instabilities with Steam, according to reports on the website DownDetector.

It has not yet been reported what may be happening on the platform, however, many users started to report the instability from 16:00 (GMT). If the Voxel team finds out the official reason for what may be happening, we will update the story.

And you, are you also having problems on Steam? Tell us in the comments.