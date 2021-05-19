Steam Falls and Goes Through Instabilities on Tuesday Night (18)

Steam: During the night of this Tuesday (18), Steam is experiencing several technical problems and instability in many services, which have fallen. Many users are reporting what happened on Twitter and the Downdetector website shows a very high spike in reports.

Some features, such as downloading games, are currently inoperable. According to other user information, certain elements are already working again. However, don’t be surprised if any of the platform’s features are not currently operational.

🔹 MIDWEEK MADNESS 🔹 Save up to 80% in PLAYISM's 10th Anniversary Sale!https://t.co/SRwY8RNccL#SteamDeals — Steam (@Steam) May 18, 2021

Everyone going to Twitter to make sure @Steam is down pic.twitter.com/IVuhIgYeL0 — 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕕 ℂ𝕦𝕖𝕧𝕒𝕤 (@XlDAVIDX) May 18, 2021

Steam did not take a position on the problems, but soon the services should be back online.