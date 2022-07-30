Steam Decks will Appear earlier than Expected

Fans waiting for Steam Deck shipments won’t have to wait long, as Valve has announced that pre-orders will arrive earlier than expected. Like its competitors, Steam Deck has faced a significant share of supply problems that arose after the COVID-19 pandemic. The most serious of them is due to the ongoing problem with the supply of components, due to which the release of the Steam Deck in 2021 was postponed to February 2022.

After many years of supporting one of the most famous digital markets, Valve has introduced a powerful console similar to the Nintendo Switch. Steam Deck is a portable console designed to access most of the vast Steam library and capable of running high—performance AAA games on the go. Although the Steam Deck was initially well received by critics, buyers faced a number of problems when purchasing a new console. Chip shortages and supply disruptions negatively impacted pre-orders, causing Valve to struggle to make deliveries during the initial launch of Steam Deck. Rampant consumer concerns, such as speculators, scammers, and even the blatant theft of Steam decks due to inconspicuous packaging, have also made the purchase of the console tedious and frustrating.

However, Valve shared the good news via the official Steam Deck Twitter and on the Steam Event Page for those who are waiting for their new Steam decks. Due to the fact that the supply chains that were negatively affected by COVID-19 have finally cleared up, Valve announced that it will now increase the production of Steam Deck, thereby updating the booking windows. The increased productivity means that customers with reservations for “Q4 or later” have been transferred to Q3, which means they can receive their orders at any time between July and September. Meanwhile, later pre-orders are now “firmly in the Q4 category” and can expect to receive their Steam decks by the end of 2022. In addition, Valve still has room for additional Q4 shipments. Once these seats are filled, new pre-orders will be rescheduled for the first quarter of 2023. Since Valve caught up with the delivery of reserved Steam decks in the second quarter, it’s not surprising that removing obstacles in the supply chain will improve delivery times for those who are still waiting for their orders.

Valve Can Now Deliver Steam Deck Pre-Orders Much Faster

Great news: Everyone who already has a reservation can get their Steam deck before the end of this year! We fixed the supply chain issues, moved a group of people to the third quarter, and all other orders are now in the fourth quarter.

The news of an increase in Steam Deck production will be a huge relief in a world that is still suffering from a shortage of supplies. With Sony and Microsoft still struggling to meet demand for their consoles, Valve’s increased shipments could give Steam Deck an opportunity to gain a foothold in the market. Since Steam is not involved in the development of consoles, better availability compared to consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S may encourage gamers to try, despite the high price. In addition, with a huge number of games accumulated in the Steam catalog, Valve’s Steam Deck does not need exclusive games to stand out from the competition.

This generation of consoles was one of the most disappointing eras in the gaming industry, the main factor of which was the inability of the average consumer to accidentally purchase new hardware. Hopefully, Valve’s production is recovering from supply chain problems around the world, which will serve as an indicator of future relief for other well-known distributors of gaming equipment. Although Valve’s Steam Deck has yet to prove itself, hopefully those waiting will finally get a chance to try out the hardware.