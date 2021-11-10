Steam Deck’s Release Delayed! Here Is The Date

Valve, which we know with many different productions, especially Half-Life, on July 15, Nintendo…

Valve, which we know with many different productions, especially Half Life, announced the portable game console Steam Deck, which it developed as a competitor to Nintendo Switch, on July 15. Sad news came for those who were waiting for the device, which was planned to meet with users in December, and a delay of about two months was made.

In this context, the first orders are planned to be delivered in February 2022. In a statement on the subject, Valve stated that they made great efforts to overcome the supply chain problems affecting the whole world, but due to material shortages, the components did not reach their production facilities on time.

Steam Deck release delayed for two months

In addition to the preparations on the production side, game developers continue the optimization process for Valve’s new device. The 7-inch LCD screen of this portable console, which can play a significant part of computer games, offers a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.



Powered by AMD APU solution and equipped with 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM, the device has three different versions as 64 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. However, while eMMC is used in the entry model, that is, in the 64 GB option, we encounter NVMe SSD in other storage options.

Steam Deck specifications

Processor:

CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5 GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32)

GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6 GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32)

APU power consumption: 4-15W

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 MT/s)

Storage:

64GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1)

256GB NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4)

512GB NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4)

Screen:

Resolution: 1280 x 800 pixels (16:10)

Size: 7 inches

Brightness: 400 nits

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Touch support: Yes

Connection:

1 x USB-A 3.1 Port

2 x USB-A 2.0 Ports

Ethernet

DisplayPort 1.4

HDMI 2.0

Bluetooth 5.0

Dual-band Wi-Fi radio, 2.4GHz and 5GHz, 2 x 2 MIMO, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Global supply problems are affecting almost every field. BMW announced last week that some of its new vehicles will not have a touch screen due to chip shortages. Apple, on the other hand, does not seem to be affected by these troubles, but suffers financial losses.