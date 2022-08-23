Steam Decks are Delivered Much Faster than Valve expected

Good news if you have reserved a Steam deck — it is delivered much faster than expected. Valve’s incredibly popular portable PC has seen an influx of orders and pre-orders since its first announcement, and now it looks like the company has finally taken over production.

“Some of you may have received an email with a Steam Deck booking order in the Q4 window today,” Valve’s Lawrence Young said via Twitter. “It wasn’t a mistake! Production has exceeded our estimates and we will move more people from the fourth quarter to the third quarter window.

“An official announcement and information will appear in the near future,” he added. “In the meantime, check your email and visit [the Steam Deck website] by logging in and checking your booking in case it was made earlier. And if you missed an email, you have a grace period to restore your order — just send a request to the support service.”

This news came shortly after Valve officially announced that deficiencies in the supply chain are beginning to be eliminated. Now it looks like these issues have been resolved, and Steam decks are flying out of doors and into the hands of customers faster than ever.

“Many supply chain flaws that affect Steam decks are being gradually eliminated, and we continue to ramp up production, so we can produce more decks faster than ever before,” Valve said.

As a result, it seems that the reservation queues increase as the queues in the Q4 window move forward in Q3, while new orders are firmly fixed in the Q4 release window. This means you can get it by the end of the year.

Steam Deck has been a great success with gamers since its release, despite criticism for battery life, screen quality and periodic performance problems.

IGN ‘s Steam Deck review says: “When Steam Deck lives up to its promises, it’s just incredible. Playing GTA 5, God of War and other modern games on the go is a real pleasure, and the hardware and controls are nice to hold in your hand, even though it’s a big chubby boy with a handheld. He seriously impressed me with how well some demanding modern games look on his 7-inch screen.”

Ryan Leston is an entertainment journalist and film critic for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter.