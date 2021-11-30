Steam Deck Will Not Have Exclusive Games, Guarantees Valve

Steam Deck: In a question and answer session made during the Steamworks Steam Deck event and later confirmed on its official website, Valve revealed that it has no interest in making available games that are exclusive to the Steam Deck.

“No [about the fact that the Steam Deck has exclusive games], that doesn’t make a lot of sense to us. It’s a PC and it must run games like a computer,” the company replied.

It is noteworthy that, if Valve ended up following this tactic, it could end up segmenting the company’s audiences, given that Steam Deck owners would possibly very much like this possibility, whereas conventional users of the company’s digital service might feel injured if that happened.

In case you’re curious, this page has a number of other details regarding Valve’s next product, which is scheduled to begin shipping to shoppers sometime in February 2022.