Steam Deck Will Have Ubisoft Games ‘If Successful’

Steam Deck: Since its announcement, the Steam Deck has received positive reactions, and now, Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, explained that the publisher will bring its games to the handheld if there is enough demand.

“We are happy to see the Steam Deck hit the industry, it shows that a stream of very innovative new hardware continues to hit the market. So let’s wait and see how big it gets, and if it grows well, we can put our games on it,” explained Guillemot while answering an investor’s question about what he thought of Valve’s new product.

However, this statement may seem strange to some, after all, Ubisoft has been openly criticizing Steam in recent years, keeping its titles out of it and preferring to offer them through its competitor, the Epic Game Store.

Perhaps the possibility of further profits has changed the publisher’s opinion of Valve’s platform, but in any case, we’ll have to wait for the laptop’s release to see if Guillemot’s claim is actually put into practice.

