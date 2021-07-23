Steam Deck Will Allow You to Change Your Internal SSD, But it’s Complicated

Steam Deck: Unveiled by Valve last week, the Steam Deck console was one of the biggest news stories of the year, and every day we learn a little more about it. On Wednesday (21) it was revealed that the system has more RAM than originally revealed, and now we know that its internal SSD storage can also be upgraded!

Steam Deck hardware engineer Yazan Aldehayyat confirmed to the IGN portal that the SSD is not soldered to the motherboard, so technically it is possible to change it at any time, although the process is by no means simple.

“We put an M.2 NVMe SSD in there,” explained Yazan. “It’s in a separate module, not directly on the motherboard. So it’s possible to do internal repairs, and we’ve thought of the system for that, but only those who really know what they’re doing and have experience with the theme should try to open the console .”

In other words, if you don’t deeply know hardware in theory and in practice, the best idea is to leave your Steam Deck closed and keep the factory settings, but those who are not afraid of breaching the warranty will certainly have fun tuning the video game even more .

Still with no price in reais released, the Steam Deck will hit the market in time for the holiday season in versions that cost $399 (64GB version), $529 (256GB) and $649 (512GB). Are you thinking of buying one? What did you think of this information? Comment!