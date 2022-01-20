Steam Deck: What Are The First Verified, Playable And Unsupported Games?

Steam Deck already has the first verified, playable and unsupported games. The customer database points to almost forty titles. Steam Deck already has the first grid of verified titles, as we can know thanks to the platform’s database. A total of 38 games are fully supported for the Valve laptop. Among them are several works from From Software, Tetris Effect: Connected and Total War: Warhammer 2, among others.

Steam Deck: first verified games

APE OUT

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Castle Crashers

Light blue

Circuit Superstars

Cuphead

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin

Dark Souls III

Death’s Door

Death Stranding

Dishonored

final-fantasy

guacamelee! two

Gunfire Reborn

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Hollow Knight

Into the Breach

Mad Max

Garden Manifold

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

Noite

Gate 2

Psychonauts 2

RAD

Record of Lodoss War-Deelit in Wonder Labyrinth-

Remnant: From the Ashes

Risk of Rain 2

Rogue Legacy 2

scarlet nexus

Saber

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Mega Baseball 3

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

TheMessenger

Total War: Warhammer II

Tunche

web bed