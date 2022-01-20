Steam Deck: What Are The First Verified, Playable And Unsupported Games?

Steam Deck already has the first verified, playable and unsupported games. The customer database points to almost forty titles. Steam Deck already has the first grid of verified titles, as we can know thanks to the platform’s database. A total of 38 games are fully supported for the Valve laptop. Among them are several works from From Software, Tetris Effect: Connected and Total War: Warhammer 2, among others.
Steam Deck: first verified games
APE OUT
Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Castle Crashers
Light blue
Circuit Superstars
Cuphead
Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
Dark Souls III
Death’s Door
Death Stranding
Dishonored
final-fantasy
guacamelee! two
Gunfire Reborn
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Hollow Knight
Into the Breach
Mad Max
Garden Manifold
Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
Noite
Gate 2
Psychonauts 2
RAD
Record of Lodoss War-Deelit in Wonder Labyrinth-
Remnant: From the Ashes
Risk of Rain 2
Rogue Legacy 2
scarlet nexus
Saber
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Super Mega Baseball 3
Tetris Effect: Connected
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
TheMessenger
Total War: Warhammer II
Tunche
web bed