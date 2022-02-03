Steam Deck Verifies God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Deathloop And More Games

Steam Deck: All users who get a Steam Deck will be able to know first-hand which games will work and to what degree on Valve’s machine. Steam Deck is just around the corner. This next February 28 will begin the shipments of the first consignment to different parts of the planet, so the impressions of specialized and private media will not be asked for. Now we have known that video games like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Sekiro, Deathloop or Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance will be Verified; perfectly playable on Steam Deck.

What does Verified mean on Steam Deck?

Anyone who gets hold of Valve’s console-like laptop will be guaranteed that the video games will have one of four seals: Unknown, Not Supported, Playable, and Verified. That green tick means “the game runs perfectly on the Steam Deck without having to tweak anything.”

Deathloop, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Desperados 3, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, Portal 2, Dishonored, Psychonauts 2, LEGO Star Wars – The Complete Saga, Sekiro, Dark Souls II or Hollow Knight are already Verified. They will work without any problem and it will not be necessary to configure anything. There are already 93 Verified games.

In the list of Playables (those in which it may be necessary for the player to configure some aspects to achieve better performance) we have It Takes Two, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Path of Exile, The Witcher 3, Titanfall 2, Battlefield 4 and Star Wars Battlefront 2, among the new additions to the list.

Finally, in the Not Compatible (we will not be able to play them on Steam Deck) we find Gears 5, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Rainbow Six Siege, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Dead by Daylight, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, The Crew 2, Friday the 13th: The Game, For Honor, Back 4 Blood and more.