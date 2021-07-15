Steam Deck: Valve Portable Arrives in December With Console Price

Steam Deck: Valve has finally announced when its Steam Deck console will be publicly available. According to the company of Gabe Newell, the launch is scheduled for December of this year, costing US$ 399 (with the current dollar rate and without added fees or taxes, the equivalent of about R$ 2,000) in the basic model and 64GB of storage. There are other editions with 256 GB and 512 GB that go for $529 and $659 respectively (R$ 2,700 and R$ 3,300, thereafter).

According to the official product page, the Steam Deck will bring 16 GB of RAM, plus a 2.4-3.5 GHz Zen 2 4c/8t processor, 1.0-1.6 GHz 8 RDNA 2 Cus graphics card, and 5.0 bluetooth. The expected resolution is 1280 x 800 px in a 16:10 ratio, in addition to bringing a 7-inch screen and controls attached to the device.

Added to this, the device also runs a new version of SteamOS with Proton support, in addition to bringing all the features that are already known to the service, including Steam Chat, Remote Play, cloud saves, communities and so on.

Because it has RDNA 2 architecture, the Steam Deck will support Ray Tracing, Variable Rate Shader and other technologies (it’s the same architecture as the new generation, PS5, Xbox Series X and S). According to the developers, they don’t see the laptop as a “video game”, but rather a mobile product that is a PC: you can have other stores, such as the Epic Game Store and Battle.net, and install Windows if you wish.

The Steam Deck controller will also be a little different. In addition to having the standard buttons of current controllers, it has four rear buttons (similar to the Xbox Elite controller) and two touchpads that can serve as a mouse for more PC-oriented games.

For those who are interested, Valve informs that, in principle, the reservations are only valid for those who live in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and the European Union, and there is a reservation fee for those who buy the console – reserve this, by the way, that is limited to one unit per person.