Steam Deck: Valve Confirms Handheld Console Release Date

Steam Deck: Valve confirmed this Wednesday (26th) that the Steam Deck will launch on February 25th, just under a month from now. On the date, users who participated in the pre-sale will receive an email to confirm the purchase, and the devices will start shipping on February 28.

According to the company, those interested in purchasing the console will have to respond to the confirmation email within 72 hours (3 days). If there is no response, the reservation will be canceled and the next person in the virtual queue will be notified.

Also according to Valve, press reviews about the Steam Deck will also begin to be released on the 25th, which is when the embargo will fall. Until then, previews and first impressions of the product will be released.

“We are working to put the final touches and make everything perfect. We look forward to getting the Deck into your hands at the end of next month.”

In addition to the launch, the company had already revealed yesterday (25) about Dynamic Cloud Sync. It is a cloud save system that will allow game progress to be saved on the computer and then loaded onto the laptop. Despite the good news, the feature, which will be free (unlike the Switch and PlayStation cloud save), is not native and needs to be enabled by game developers.