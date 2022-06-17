Steam Deck Update Fixes Issues With Major Windows Games

Few people will argue with the fact that the Steam Deck is a very exciting device. Simply put, Steam Deck is designed to launch games released for PC through Valve’s Steam store. But the Steam Deck is more than just a portable Steam device, it is designed so that its owners can install what they like on the device. Unfortunately, this also complicates the situation, for example, how the relatively recent Steam Deck update affected games, including Halo Infinite, running through Windows installations.

If Steam Deck was offered by another company, it would be the end of the story. After all, Windows is not the official Steam Deck operating system, so why would Valve make an effort to ensure that Windows games work effectively on Steam Deck? However, this is not Valve’s approach. Steam Deck, which supports Windows installations and Windows games, including Xbox Game Pass titles, is the main argument in favor of selling and is generally very cool. Thus, Valve has released an update to help fix previously identified problems.

Valve designer Lawrence Young has confirmed that a new update of the APU driver for Windows has been released. The purpose of the update, according to Young, is to eliminate problems from previous updates (whether Windows or Steam Deck) that affected the quality of some Windows games on Steam Deck. The only game that Ian mentions specifically is Halo Infinite, but the issues probably affected a wide range of Windows games when running on Steam Deck.

To be clear, Valve does not officially support installing Windows on Steam Deck, and also does not officially support dual booting Windows with Steam Deck OS. Valve plans to support dual booting with the release of SteamOS 3, but all current dual boot methods are not supported. Steam Deck users using Windows on their Steam Deck are left to their own devices.

Although Valve doesn’t officially offer Windows on Deck support, that doesn’t mean the company is opposed to it. Valve clearly wants Windows games to work on Steam Deck as well as they can, and is willing to let Steam Deck developers use their working hours to make that happen. This does not mean that Windows will be reliably supported, as evidenced by these issues occurring in the first place, but it is still an exciting direction for a portable platform.

It’s also important to remember that this is the very first iteration of the Steam Deck console. In addition, the Steam deck has only been available for a few months and has not even reached everyone who would like to order it. The future of Steam Deck has not been determined, and its potential has not been realized. Windows support is still being experimented with, but who knows what Steam Deck may mean for games on portable PCs in two or ten years.