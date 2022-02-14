Steam Deck Surpasses 300 Verified Games; Countdown To Premiere

Steam Deck: Valve continues in its initial process of evaluating Steam video games ahead of the device’s release this February. The list keeps growing. Valve is about to begin shipping the first batch of the Steam Deck internationally. The device, a computer in the shape of a portable console, will materialize the desire to have Steam anywhere with a powerful terminal whose initial results are not leaving anyone indifferent. However, we have come here to play video games, and the list of Verified video games (those titles that work perfectly on Steam Deck without having to adjust anything) are more and more. The list now exceeds 300 games.

According to the SteamDB database, at the time of publishing this news there are 310 titles verified by Valve. This means that if we add them to our library and run them on the Steam Deck, nothing needs to be adjusted: they are designed to start with the best possible settings. Resolution, fluidity, and command input will all be perfectly tuned by default for smooth gaming sessions.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, God of War, Dishonored, Dead Cells, Psychonauts 2, Katana Zero, Death Stranding, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Deathloop, Mad Max, Bayonetta, Hellblade, Okami HD, Unpacking, Ryse: Son of Rome , Scarlet Nexus and many more appear with this outfit.