Steam Deck: Is Your Game Library Supported? Check It Out In 1 Minute

Steam Deck: With just a few days to go before the release of Valve’s new portable PC, we explain how to check the compatibility of your games. Steam Deck is just around the corner. The buyers of the first shipment will be able to process their payment this week, with shipments of the product this same February 28. Valve’s new console-shaped laptop promises to delight those who want to have a “portable Steam”, but are the games in your library compatible? Check it out quickly.

Although Valve has explained that there will be three types of verification to know the operation of Steam video games in Steam Deck -verified, playable or not compatible-, with a list that already exceeds 370 verified titles, what really matters to each user particular is whether your games in possession are compatible with the device.

How to check if your Steam games are compatible with Steam Deck

Valve wants to make that verification process easier with the Deck Verified tool, which allows any user with an active Steam account to see at a glance which games in their library are verified (the game runs perfectly, no settings to make). any type), which ones are playable (the title may require some manual adjustments to play), or which ones are not supported.

Step One: Access Steam Deck Verified

Sign in with your Steam account and refresh the page.