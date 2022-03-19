Steam Deck: How To Use Xbox Game Pass With Microsoft Edge

Steam Deck: Thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming, it is already possible to enjoy many titles from the Microsoft service on the new Valve device. We tell you how to try it. Steam Deck has just added a valuable feature for its users: the ability to play Xbox Game Pass titles thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming compatibility with Microsoft Edge. This has been confirmed by a representative of the browser on Reddit, in addition to explaining how it works and all the steps that those interested in trying it must follow. We have compiled and ordered everything you need so you can try it yourself. Here we tell you all the steps you must follow.

Xbox Game Pass on Steam Deck: steps you must follow

Press the Steam menu button and the power button at the same time

Switch to desktop mode

Click on the discover software center icon

Click on the hamburger button (the icon with three horizontal lines) > internet > web browsers

Search for Microsoft Edge Beta and proceed with its installation

Go back to desktop mode

Select the application launcher (it’s in the lower left area of ​​the taskbar)

Open the browser and right click on Microsoft Edge Beta, select add to Steam

In the add a game tab, select Microsoft Edge Beta

Go back to the apps list and locate system > console

Enter the following command in the console:

flatpak –user override –filesystem=/run/udev:ro com.microsoft.Edge

If by chance a warning appears informing you that you do not have permissions to perform the action, enter the following command before doing the same with the first one:

sudo steamos-readonly disable

On desktop, open Steam and search for Microsoft Edge Beta in the library; right click and select properties

Change the name to Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)

In startup options, enter the following line of code:

–window-size=1024,640 –force-device-scale-factor=1.25 –device-scale-factor=1.25 –kiosk “https://www.xbox.com/play”

Ready! You can now run Xbox Game Pass on your Steam Deck. The new device continues to evolve and already allows you to install Windows and perform Dual Boot.