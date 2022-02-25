Steam Deck: How To Complete Your Pre-Order Purchase

Steam Deck: Valve officially releases Steam Deck. Users in the queue begin to be able to complete their reservation. We tell you how to do it and what steps you must follow. Steam Deck has officially hit the market. Valve’s laptop begins sending emails to complete the reservation from this February 25. Have you insured with a model? We tell you how you can complete the purchase and what you must take into account to acquire it.

How do I complete the purchase of my Steam Deck order?

Valve enables two options to complete your purchase. The first, and most obvious, is via email. In the address associated with your Steam profile you will receive a message with the subject “Please confirm the purchase information of the Steam Deck 512 GB”. The final number depends on the model you have reserved. In our case it corresponds to the most expensive.

The second option requires logging into the Steam homepage yourself. Put in the search engine “Steam Deck” and select the first entry. This will take you to the laptop profile with all three models. If you have already reached your position in the queue, you will see two buttons under the specifications of the one you reserved: complete purchase and cancel reservation.

In either case, if you decide to buy it, you will be taken directly to the payment gateway. You will first need to confirm the shipping address. Once the data has been entered, you will only have to specify the payment method. Follow the instructions on the screen to complete it. Remember that shipping costs are included in the final price.

How do I track my Steam Deck order?

Open Steam and click on the Steam tab at the top left of the screen.

In the dropdown, click on parameters.

Select “view account details” on the left side of the window.

Right next to your Steam wallet balance you will find “view purchase history”. Click on it.

The last purchase to appear will be your Steam Deck. Next to the model you will see an option called “view shipment details”.

There you will see the status of the shipment. As soon as you acquire it, you will see that it is “in process”.