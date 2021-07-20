Steam Deck: Here Are The Games That Won’t Run On Your Laptop

Steam Deck: At this point, it’s known that the Steam Deck supports the Steam game library, but the list below shows some titles that won’t run on Gabe Newell’s new platform. Check out what they are:

Apex Legends

Black Desert Online

DayZ

dead by daylight

Destiny 2

Fall Guys

Hunt: Showdown

paladins

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)

Rainbow Six Siege

Smile

And why don’t these games run?

According to the website Protondb, these titles don’t work with the Steam Deck because their compositions are originally consoles, and Valve’s new platform is based on Linux. Another detail is the fact that all these titles have a strong emphasis on online multiplayer, which would make the anti-cheating measures chosen by producers and the option for Linux end up becoming a weak point of the system.

With the exception of these titles mentioned above, all others work normally on the Steam Deck, which will be available to the public in December this year.