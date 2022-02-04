Steam Deck Face To Face With Nintendo Switch, Other Consoles And Even A Banana

Steam Deck: They compare the size of the new Valve machine, which will begin to be distributed from this month of February. Size Matters? It all depends on what each player is looking for, but on a portable console, there is something for everyone. The youtuber Gary Golomb already has Steam Deck, the new machine that Valve will put on sale in February. Through various images, this content creator has compared the size of the console with Nintendo Switch, but also with other devices such as PS Vita, Atari Lynch, Game Gear, Game Boy Advance, N-Gage and… even a banana .

Steam Deck has a 7-inch screen, just like the Nintendo Switch Oled. However, probably due to the construction of its case, the feeling is that Valve’s device is much bulkier. Next to a Game Boy Advance or a Nintendo DS, the differences in size become even more palpable. And it goes without saying that the banana looks like a toy compared to the Steam Deck.

I was so fuggin cool! pic.twitter.com/tfZ6LsQrrA — Cary Golomb (@carygolomb) February 4, 2022

New verified games for Steam Deck

Valve has put a verification system in place for Steam games. The meaning of this stamp is that everyone who wears it will be optimized for the console, so there is no need to touch any graphic settings. Of the 93 that have already received this recognition, some of the confirmed ones are Deathloop, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Desperados 3, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, Portal 2, Dishonored, Psychonauts 2, LEGO Star Wars – The Complete Saga, Sekiro, Dark Souls II or Hollow Knight.

Steam Deck can be obtained only through pre-order on the official website. However, the arrival of the consoles will be staggered, so depending on the date you made the reservation, you will receive it earlier or later. Valve works tirelessly to make more and more compatible products, including those that have some kind of anti-cheat system. There will be no exclusive titles.