Steam Deck Beefs Up Cloud Saving With A New Feature

Steam Deck: Valve announces dynamic cloud sync, intended to make it easier for players to move from console to other devices. In the month of February, the first Steam Deck units will begin to arrive on the market, but Valve is working hard to improve game compatibility and add new features to the machine. Along these lines, the North American manufacturer has announced that it will implement a new feature related to saving in the cloud. It is about dynamic synchronization, which will allow users to move between console and other devices without closing the game and moving the progression.

How does this new functionality work?

“We anticipate that users will suspend their Steam Deck frequently without exiting the game, as is common with other portable gaming devices,” they explain in the statement published on the official website. Thus, when Dynamic Cloud Sync is enabled, users will be able to choose to play on another device and their progress will carry over automatically as Steam will upload modified save data before the machine goes to sleep.

As reported, players will be able to “resume their game on any PC, laptop or other device.” On the other hand, “Steam will also automatically download any changes to saved games when users turn their Steam Deck back on.” From Valve they assure that it will not be necessary to activate this option, although they recommend doing so in order to “offer the best possible experience”.

Still, even if it’s disabled, Steam will log when the save data on the Steam Deck changes. However, “any user who suspends their Deck when “the game” is running and then tries to continue that game on a different device will be prompted to first return to their Deck to close the game or continue without their most recent progress in the game has been saved.”

The feature will be available for free, but it will be up to the developers to allow its use or not.