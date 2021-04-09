Steam Deals: Up to 75% Off Xbox Game Studios Games

Steam Deals: Xbox Game Studios games receive discounts of up to 75% on Steam. Among the games offered are Sea of Thieves, Gears 5 and Forza Horizon 4.Steam holds deals on a selection of titles from the Xbox Game Studios catalog. You’ll see games like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Sea of Thieves, Fable Anniversary, and Forza Horizon 4 at up to 75% off. The promotion will remain available until April 12 at 7:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time.

Xbox Game Studios deals on Steam

At the bottom of this paragraph you can find the most outstanding offers of the promotion. The list is made up of games of all kinds of genres. Real-time strategy, first and third person shooters, platforms with a metroidvania touch… everything. Remember that most of the titles with online functionalities are crossed between the Microsoft Store, that is, you can play with PC users who are not on Steam.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Sea of ​​Thieves for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps for 14.99 euros (50% discount)

Gears 5 for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

Gears Tactics for 27.99 euros (60% discount)

Forza Horizon 4 for 45.49 euros (35% discount)

Wastelands 3 for 29.99 euros (50% discount)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for 7.49 euros (75% discount)

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition for 22.49 euros (25% discount)

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection for 6.71 euros (60% discount)

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition for 13.39 euros (33% discount)

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition for 14.99 euros (33% discount)

Battletoads for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Recore: Definitive Edition for 4.19 euros (75% discount)

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition for 6.99 euros (65% discount)

Halo: Spartan Strike for 1.04 euros (65% discount)