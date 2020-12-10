Steam Deals: The Game Awards Nominees

Valve’s digital game store downgrades many of the games with at least one nomination that have a PC version. Temporary discounts.

The 2020 Game Awards gala that will take place at dawn on December 11 (Thursday night to Friday in Spain) translates into a promotion of special offers on Steam: most of the video games with at least one nomination and available in the Valve store can be found at a temporary discount.

Thus, for a limited time we can access games such as Hades, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Fall Guys, Resident Evil 3, Carrion, Spelunky 2, Among Us, Apex Legends, Half-Life Alyx, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Star Jedi wars: Fallen Order, Wasteland 3, Kentucky Route Zero and many more with discounts that in some cases reach up to 60% compared to their usual price.

Notably, Hades for 16.79 euros, DOOM Eternal for 19.79 euros or Spiritfarer for 18.74 euros; While works with a prize in previous editions, such as Death Stranding, GRAY or Devil May Cry 5, also have a temporary discount due to this promotion.

The Game Awards

The awards gala will begin at 01:00 AM and you can follow it live from the MeriStation YouTube channel, where we will comment on it in Spanish. Divided into three major cities (London, Los Angeles and Tokyo), this digital edition will feature “between 12 and 15” world premieres as well as new games already announced.

The presenters of the awards will not only be well-known faces from the video game sector, but also from the film world: Gal Gadot, Brie Larson, Christopher Nolan, Lyn Inaizumi, Josef Fares, Nolan North, John David Washington and Reggie Fils-Aime, among others .

Nominees for Game of the Year, the category we know as Game of the Year (GOTY), has a total of six contenders: DOOM Eternal, Hades, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Final Fantasy VII Remake.



