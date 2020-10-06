Steam Deals: The Bioshock Saga, up to 75% off

The new installment is already in development, but while it arrives, classic games are on sale on the Valve platform.

From the bottom of the ocean, the utopia of Rapture was perverted and turned into a dangerous place. Columbia’s dystopia soared to the skies in Bioshock Infinite. It is the saga devised and created by Ken Levine, already outside of 2K Games. Although its creator is no longer in the ranks of the Take Two-Interactive company, his legacy remains in the form of classics. In addition, Cloud Chamber takes over from Irrational Games (this studio closed its doors) and has been working on a new Bioshock for more than two years.

Before it hits the stores, you can get the entire collection at a reduced price. Steam offers offers of up to 75% on the series, which includes the compilation with the entire collection and individual remasters if you prefer to purchase them separately.

All discounts of the Bioshock saga

Bioshock Remastered for 6.59 euros (67%, before 19.99 euros)

Bioshock 2 Remastered for 6.59 euros (67%, before 19.99 euros)

Bioshock Infinite for 7.49 euros (75%, before 29.99 euros)

Bioshock 2: Minerva’s Den Remastered DLC for 2.49 euros (75%, before 9.99 euros)

Bioshock: The Collection for 14.99 euros (75%, before 59.99 euros)

This original saga from Irrational Games puts us in the shoes of characters who go into places infested with enemies. These are first-person shooters in which the narrative takes over every aspect of the game, with a style reminiscent of video games like System Shock (predecessor of Bioshock), Dishonored, etc.

The brand, fallow since the launch of Bioshock Infinite, was brought back to life thanks to the remastered versions. 2K Games revamped Bioshock and Bioshock 2, the two installments set in Rapture, and adapted Infinite to the current generation of consoles and PC. As if that weren’t enough, it also released the ports on Nintendo Switch more recently.



