Steam Deals: Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, F1 2020

Steam receives a new wave of offers on a selection of titles from its catalog. Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 and F1 2020 stand out, among others. Steam opens a new sale period as part of the weekend that begins May 21. Over the next few days you will find discounts of up to 80% on a selection of titles of all kinds, such as Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 GOTY Edition and more.

PC game deals on Steam: selection

While most of the promotion will end on May 24 at 19:00 CEST, CD Projekt RED games will run until May 27 at the same time. You will find offers in a variety of genres and projects, both recently launched and those with several years behind them.

What Remains of Edith Finch

Then we leave you with our selection of offers on the Valve platform.

Outriders for 44.99 euros (25% discount)

Cyberpunk 2077 for 47.99 euros (20% discount)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for 5.99 euros (80% discount)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition for 5.99 euros (80% discount)

Rainbow Six Siege for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

F1 2020 for 13.75 euros (75% discount)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for 13.10 euros (85% discount)

Hunt Showdown for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Abzu for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Beyond The Wire for 19.49 euros (35% discount)

Zero Hour for 4.99 euros (50% discount)

Outer Wilds for 12.59 euros (40% discount)

Ashen for 11.89 euros (65% discount)

Imperator Rome for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

What Remains of Edith Finch for 6.99 euros (65% discount)

Empire of Sin for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Deep Rock Galactic for 17.99 euros (40% discount)

Sayonara Wild Hearts for 6.47 euros (40% discount)