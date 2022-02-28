Steam Deals: 15 Deeply Discounted Co-op Games for PC

Steam: Remote Play Together is Steam’s new promotion where it discounts great local and online co-op titles. Discounts until March 7. Steam celebrates the Remote Play Together sale, a promotional period focused on those games that can be shared with other players. Whether it’s a couch co-op or online, you’ll find a selection of discounts until next March 7 at 19:00 (CET).

Steam offers cooperative Remote Play Together discounts

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition for 16.79 euros (60% discount)

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes for 7.49 euros (50% discount)

Overcooked! 2 for 5.74 euros (75% discount)

Golf With Your Friends for 4.94 euros (67% discount)

Enter the Gungeon for 7.49 euros (50% discount)

A Hat in Time for 13.99 euros (50% discount)

Castle Crashers for 2.39 euros (80% discount)

Battleblock Theater for 2.99 euros (80% discount)

Magicka for 2.49 euros (75% discount)

Euro Truck Simulator 2 for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince for 7.49 euros (75% discount)

Gauntlet Slayer Edition for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Crypt of the NecroDancer for 2.99 euros (80% discount)

LEGO Jurassic World for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

The Jackbox Party Pack 6 for 16.24 euros (35% discount)

Among the names, Divinity: Original Sin 2 stands out, one of the great names in RPG in recent years. The head of Larian Studios recently stated that it played “really well” on the Steam Deck. Are you one of the users who will receive it in the first batch? You can take it into account.

Other names that appear are classic cooperative on PC. You can get Castle Crashers, Battleblock Theater and Magicka for less than 3 euros each. And if what you like are driving simulators, Euro Truck Simulator 2 is a bet for which the years do not pass.