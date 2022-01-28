Steam Deals: 15 Big Discounts On Verified, Playable Games On The Steam Deck

Steam Deals: The Steam Deck will leave the Valve factory starting February 28. You can now strengthen your library with these offers on verified and playable games. Steam is currently celebrating its usual Lunar New Year sales. Until February 3 at 7:00 p.m. (CET) you will find many discounts in its catalog, both full titles and additional add-ons. With the Steam Deck just around the corner, we take a look at which games are on sale that have a verified or playable tag on the handheld. This way you can prepare your digital library for its imminent arrival.

15 Big Discounts For Verified Or Playable Games On Steam Deck

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition for 9.99 euros (80% discount)

Scarlet Nexus for 24.99 euros (50% discount)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for 14.79 euros (63% discount)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for 29.99 euros (50% discount)

Death Stranding for 17.99 euros (70% discount)

Psychonauts 2 for 35.99 euros (40% discount)

Celeste for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Aliens: Fireteam Elite for 25.99 euros (35% discount)

Life is Strange 2 Complete Season for 12.76 euros (60% discount)

guacamelee! 2 for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Total War: Warhammer II for 20.39 euros (66% discount)

Mad Max for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Cuphead for 15.99 euros (20% discount)

Into the Breach for 7.49 euros (50% discount)

Tetris Effect: Connected for 22.04 euros (35% discount)

Remember that the emails to complete your reservation will begin to be sent on February 25. Three days later, on the 28th, the first units will be distributed among customers. By clicking on this link you can find out all the details. On the other hand, the list of verified and playable on Steam Deck grows every week. Check the confirmed titles here.