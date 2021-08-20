Steam Celebrates Quakecon 2021 With Deals On Games Like Skyrim, DOOM Eternal And More

We tell you the most prominent discounts on Steam for Quakecon 2021. Buy Dishonored 2, Skyrim or DOOM Eternal below their RRP.Quakecon 2021 is the gathering of fans of Zenimax Media productions from all over the world, whose edition this year has been held in digital format. For this reason, Steam has celebrated a period of sales discounts of up to 85% in a selection of titles in its catalog, among which are names such as Dishonored 2, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and DOOM Eternal, among others.

Quake is one of the sagas with the greatest price reduction. You can find the second installment for less than two euros, while the stubborn one is only 4.49 euros. Remember that these offers will be available until August 24 at 7:00 p.m. CEST.

The most outstanding discounts

Dishonored 2 for 4.49 euros (85% discount)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for 8.99 euros (70% discount)

DOOM Eternal for 14.99 euros (75% discount)

DOOM for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Game of the Year Edition for 4.49 euros (70% discount)

Fallout 4 for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

Fallout 76 for 13.19 euros (67% discount)

Quake 2 for 1.49 euros (70% discount)

Quake III Arena + Team Arena for 4.49 euros (70% discount)

Prey for 11.99 euros (60% discount)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider for 7.49 euros (75% discount)

Dishonored for 2.49 euros (75% discount)

Wolfenstein: The New Order for 5.99 euros (70% discount)

Wolfenstein: The Young Blood for 5.99 euros (70% discount)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR for 14.99 euros (75% discount)