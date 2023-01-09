What just happened? Currently, Steam is constantly setting new records for simultaneous users. The Valve platform did it again over the weekend, but this time another record was broken at the same time: the number of active players, which finally exceeded 10 million.

Only in October, Steam broke the 30 million simultaneous users mark for the first time. The figure meant that the record increased by 10 million in just two years. That record was broken again in November when it hit 31,379,760 and hit a new high of 33,078,963 on January 8, according to SteamDB.

Simultaneous user recording covers everyone who logged into Steam at the same time; the number of people actually playing games (active users) is always significantly lower. In addition to simultaneous users, a new record for the number of active users was also set over the weekend, reaching 10,284,568 people.

The list of the most popular games that people played at this time contains familiar names: CS: GO, Dota 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Apex Legends and GTA V, and these are just some of them. They are joined by Goose Goose Duck, a social deduction game in which players and their fellow geese must work together to complete a mission. Yes, it’s very similar to “Among Us”. Elsewhere, Amazon Games’ free MMO Lost Ark remains popular, despite the fact that its overall rating has been changed from “Mostly Positive” to “Mixed” in recent reviews.

Another game in the charts is Wallpaper Engine. It allows users to create, view and share Windows desktop wallpapers, but its popularity is probably due to its ability to circumvent China’s ban on pornography, which is why more than 200,000 of its positive reviews are written in Chinese.

Valve’s annual winter sale on Steam has recently ended, and it looks like many people who bought several top games at discounted prices enjoyed them over the weekend. The increase in the number of users will be partly due to the fact that more Steam decks will fall into the hands of gamers, especially during the holidays. Since records are broken every few months, don’t expect the Valve platform to run out of steam soon (sorry).